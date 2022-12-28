Mayflies cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Mayflies has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new Scottish drama has been adapted from the novel of the same name by Andrew O’Hagan.

A teaser shares: “Everyone has a Tully Dawson – the friend who defines your life. In the summer of 1986, in a small Scottish town, Jimmy (Martin Compston) and Tully ignite a brilliant friendship based on music, films and the rebel spirit.

Mayflies first look: Iona (TRACEY IFEACHOR), Anna (ASHLEY JENSEN), Tully (TONY CURRAN), Jimmy (MARTIN COMPSTON). Credit: BBC/Synchronicity Films Limited/Jamie Simpson

“With school over and the locked world of their fathers before them, they rush towards the climax of their youth – a magical weekend in Manchester, the epicentre of everything that inspires them in working-class Britain.

“There, against the greatest soundtrack ever recorded, a vow is made: to go at life differently. Thirty years on, half a life away, the phone rings. Tully has the worst kind of news, and a request that will test their friendship, love, and loyalty to the limit…”

Mayflies 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Mayflies…

Martin Compston plays Jimmy

Tony Curran plays Tully

Ashley Jensen plays Anna

Tracy Ifeachor plays Iona

Rian Gordon plays Young Jimmy

Tom Glynn-Carney plays Young Tully

Paul Gorman plays Young Hogg

Mitchell Robertson plays Young Tibbs

Elaine C. Smith plays Barbara

Shauna Macdonald plays Fiona

Cal MacAninch plays Tibbs

Colin McCredie plays Scott

Matt Littleson plays Young Limbo

Watch Mayflies on TV and online

Mayflies airs over two episodes on Wednesday, 28 December and Thursday, 29 December at 9PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis of the first series shares: “Ayrshire born Jimmy Collins is a successful writer, living in London, happily married to Iona. He might have left his small-town roots behind, but he hasn’t cut all ties with his past. He’s still deeply connected through his thirty-year friendship with the wildly charismatic Tully Dawson. Tully is a teacher in the East End of Glasgow now, fronting his own band for kicks, and living with his lawyer girlfriend Anna.

“These men have nurtured their friendship over the years and over the miles, bonded by a history of youthful glories, a passion for music and a fierce determination not to end up like their fathers. Even the prospect of turning 50 can’t dent their boyish optimism. They’ve worked this whole life thing out. Somehow.

“Till the night Tully phones Jimmy to tell him he needs to see him. Just by the tone of Tully’s voice, Jimmy knows it’s not good news.”

