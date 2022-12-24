Top Of The Pops returns for a Christmas special on BBC Two this Christmas Eve.

Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders host the special which will take a look back over the last 12 months delving into Pop music’s biggest stories and showcasing performances from some of the hottest artists of 2022.

There’s a chance to relive performances from Harry Styles, Stormzy, Sam Fender, Raye and Sam Smith, as well as this year’s official Christmas number one.

Also joining Clara and Jack is 2022 British breakthrough star Cat Burs, who performs her top three hit Go, which has become one of the best-selling songs of the year and has catapulted her to the dizzy heights of pop stardom as she prepares for an even bigger 2023.

Also stopping by for a chat is Sam Ryder, whose hugely successful Eurovision result in May 2022 landed the UK second place in the contest and launched his career with his top three single Space Man and a debut album.

Top Of The Pops airs on Christmas Eve (Saturday, 24 December) at 10:40PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.