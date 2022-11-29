Call The Midwife 2022 Christmas special first look for new episode on BBC One

Call The Midwife returns to BBC One this Christmas with a new special.

The hit drama will be back for a brand new festive instalment this year followed by the brand new twelfth series in early 2023.

Helen George, Leonie Elliott, Olly Rix, Megan Cusack, Liz White, Linda Bassett, Ella Bruccoleri and Cliff Parisi will feature in the cast of the upcoming Christmas special.

A teaser for the episode shares: “It is December 1967 and with Christmas fast approaching, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash. Trixie arrives back from Portofino, looking poised and beautiful, much to the delight of Matthew.

Call The Midwife Christmas special: Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Collette Corrigan (FRANCESCA FULLILOVE), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK), Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONIE ELLIOTT). Credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions

“The midwives move the maternity clinic into new premises and are delighted when one of their first patients through the door is Rhoda Mullocks who the team know well. Rhoda is heavily pregnant, and understandably nervous, after her last baby was born with limbs that have been affected by Thalidomide.

“Nurse Crane cares for a heavily pregnant single mother, recently released from prison, while Sister Frances is called out to deliver a Sylheti mother’s child in a garment factory in a rough area of Poplar.

“Elsewhere, Fred decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the train crash and pitches the wonderful idea of a festive talent show – Poplartunity Knocks!”

An air date for the Call The Midwife Christmas special in the TV scheduleis to be announced.

Meanwhile there’s great news for fans with BBC having ALREADY renewed the show through to 2024 with a thirteenth series and another festive special greenlit.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

For now, you can catch up with Call The Midwife online on the BBC iPlayer.