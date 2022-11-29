Motherland returns with 2022 Christmas special - date, cast and first look

Motherland will be back on BBC One this Christmas with a brand new special.

Motherland is a show all about navigating the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood, looking at the competitive and unromantic sides of parenting – not the cute and acceptable public face of motherhood.

The last series aired in 2021 but there’s good news for fans with a new Christmas special airing on BBC One and iPlayer in 2022.

Motherland’s third aeries aired in 2013

A teaser for the episode, titled Last Christmas, shares: “School’s out for the festive season so the mums, and Kevin, are busy prepping for the ultimate in blended Christmas celebrations.

“It’s a full house at Julia’s with an influx of grandparents demanding endless cups of tea, as they play with a VR headset Paul bought “for the kids”. Julia has invited Kevin along too after learning that his alternative was dining on turkey crisps from the hotel vending machine in the company of the other divorced dads. Kevin excitedly offers to whip up a full-on Persian feast. Liz also turns up when her ex cancels following a massive Christmas Eve bender, letting her down on his first ever offer to host.

“Meanwhile, Amanda is spending Christmas Day with Johnny, the kids and Johnny’s new wife Tamara. Which is fine. Really fine. It’s fine. Amanda’s mother Felicity has been invited too and jumps at the chance to revel in the awkward atmosphere. The contrast with Christmas at Anne’s house couldn’t be starker; Anne is hosting her mammy and the cousins – all 29 of them – and is beside herself with excitement.

“Despite their enduring love-match, Meg’s husband Bill buys her a present so dire that it has her questioning whether he really knows her at all. She gets stuck into the plentiful supply of booze she’s bought for the day but regrets the drunken results when something really shocking happens over the road at Julia’s.”

Motherland: Last Christmas airs on Friday, 23 December at 9:30PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

On the cast of the special will include Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Philippa Dunne, Lucy Punch, Tanya Moodie, Paul Ready, Terry Mynott, Joanna Lumley, Maggie McCarthy and Louise Delamere.

For now you can catch up on past episodes of Motherland on BBC iPlayer here.

More on: BBC Motherland TV