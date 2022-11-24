AJ Odudu to host The Big Interiors Battle on Channel 4

AJ Odudu will host a new interior design competition series on Channel 4.

The Big Interiors Battle will air in 2023 awarding one of the biggest prizes on television.

Based in social impact developer Capital&Centric’s high-end Eyewitness Works development in the heart of Sheffield, the show will see eight talented interior designers receive the keys to an apartment where they are challenged to transform a different room each week.

A teasr shares: “The contestants’ work will then be judged by Dara Huang, an architect and entrepreneur with clients across the globe ranging from billionaires to the world’s most famous brands. After judging, hopefuls will return to their apartments and use an electronic key-card to learn their fate.

“If the light on their door goes green, they will remain in the running for another week. However, each week one contestant’s door will turn red, indicating they have been locked out of the competition for good.

“At a time when home ownership has never felt more out of reach, The Big Interiors Battle boasts one of the most coveted prizes on television as the winner of the competition will then become the owner of their very own two-bedroom apartment within this historic development in South Yorkshire.”

Host AJ Odudu said: “I’m so excited to be involved in a series that has the potential to genuinely change the winner’s life. I’m also looking forward to seeing everyone’s different styles – as a major interiors obsessive myself, I’ll definitely be on the look out to hopefully pick up some nifty DIY tricks from this cast of pros.”

Judge Dara Huang added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing what this cast of competitors bring to the table in the hopes of winning this life-changing prize. I’ll be holding contestants to an extremely high standard as there’s a lot at stake here – they’ll need to employ genuinely innovative design hacks to create something original and impressive!”

The Big Interiors Battle will air on Channel 4 in early 2023.