Ashley Jensen to replace Douglas Henshall on Shetland for new series

Ashley Jensen is to replace Douglas Henshall in the lead role of BBC One’s Shetland.

Earlier this year Douglas Henshall announced he would be departing the show after almost a decade in the role of DI Jimmy Perez.

He played his final scenes in series seven of the crime drama in September.

Shetland: DI Jimmy Perez (DOUGLAS HENSHALL)

Ashley Jensen (Mayflies, After Life, Ugly Betty, Extras) will lead the cast for series 8 which will film in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland from the Spring.

Ashley will star as DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who returns to the isles after 20 years working for the Met in London.

Ashley Jensen said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Shetland as DI Ruth Calder. It’s such a hugely successful show and I am aware I have very big boots to fill since the departure of DI Perez, who was very much loved by fans of the show.

“There will be a different dynamic with Ruth amongst the regular characters and a few more new interesting characters to enjoy. However the integrity of the show and the world that has been created will remain very much in the same tone as the last seven seasons. It’s a real privilege to be asked to lead this show into a new chapter. I can’t wait to be working in Scotland again. I have missed it!”

Series 8 cast will also see Alison O’Donnell (DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh), Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora) all return.

Further casting is to be confirmed.

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for the BBC said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ashley is joining the stellar cast of Shetland. Ashley is an immensely accomplished and well-loved actress who is known internationally and we can’t wait to welcome her into the Shetland family when filming begins in the spring.”

Shetland is originally based on award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves. Past episodes are available to stream online on BBC iPlayer here.

