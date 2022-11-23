Strike 2022 start date confirmed as new series Troubled Blood comes to BBC One

Strike is back with new series Troubled Blood in 2022- when does it start on TV?

Strike Troubled Blood is the fifth series in the TV adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s crime novels written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Tom Burke (The Souvenir, War And Peace) and Holliday Grainger (Animals, The Capture) return to their roles as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott respectively.

When does Strike start?

Strike begins on BBC One on Sunday, 11 December at 9PM. The new series has four episodes.

As well as watching on TV, you’ll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

The series is the fifth to air on BBC One.

A teaser of the new series shares: “Private detective Cormoran Strike is visiting his family in Cornwall when he’s approached by a woman asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in 1974.

“Strike’s never tackled a cold case before let alone one forty years old, but despite the slim chance of success, he’s intrigued and takes it on, adding to the long list of cases that he and his partner in the agency Robin Ellacott are currently working on. Robin herself is also juggling a messy divorce and unwanted male attention as well as battling her own feelings about Strike.

“As Strike and Robin investigate Margot’s disappearance, they come up against a fiendishly complex case with a psychopathic serial killer and witnesses who cannot all be trusted. They learn that even cases decades old can prove to be deadly.”

Also on the cast for the new series are Kerr Logan, Sarah Sweeney, Kierston Wareing, Samuel Oatley, Jack Greenlees, Christina Cole, Ian Redford and Ben Crompton.

Past episodes are available online now on BBC iPlayer here.

The first two series broadcast in 2017 followed by series three in 2018 and the most recent fourth series in 2020.

