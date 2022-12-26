The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Ronan Keating and will.i.am.

Here’s what to watch on TV tonight, Boxing Day 2022, with the full schedule for today.

Here is tonight’s festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Monday, 26 December.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic movies including Frozen (BBC One, 12:25PM), Mary Popppins (BBC One, 2:25PM) and Ghostbusters (BBC One, 4:40PM) .

Specials include The Celebrity Chase (ITV, 6PM), The Weakest Link (BBC One, 6:45PM), Death In Paradise (BBC One, 9PM), Detectorists (BBC Two, 9PM), The Greatest Snowman (Channel 4, 7:30PM) and Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 (Channel 4, 9PM).

Plus, on ITV the new series of The Voice Kids launches, continuing nightly across this week.

See the full BBC One, BBC Two ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Boxing Day TV schedule below…

Boxing Day schedule 2022

BBC One

12:25PM – Frozen

2:00PM – The Gruffalo

2:25PM – Mary Poppins

4:40PM – Ghostbusters

6:45PM – The Weakest Link

7:30PM – EastEnders

8:00PM – The Repair Shop

9:00PM – Death In Paradise

BBC Two

4:30PM – Final Score

5:30PM – The Magnificent Seven

7:30PM – Richard Osman’s House of Games

8:00PM – Only Connect

8:30PM – University Challenge

9:00PM – Detectorists

10:15PM – Goodfellas

ITV

12:30PM – ITV Racing Live

3:10PM – In for a Penny: Unseen bits (Repeat)

3:45PM – The Mitchells vs the Machines

6:00PM – The Chase Celebrity Special

7:00PM – Emmerdale

7:30PM – Coronation Street

8:30PM – The Voice Kids

Channel 4

12:30PM – The Simpsons

2:20PM – A Place In The Sun

3:25PM – Five Star Christmas: Inside The Corinthia (Repeat)

4:25PM – The Festive Pottery Throwdown (Repeat)

5:55PM – Peter Rabbit

7:30PM – The Greatest Snowman

9:00PM – Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2022

Channel 5

3:00PM – The Canterville Ghost

5:00PM – Calendar Girls (2003)

7:00PM – World’s Strongest Man 2022

8:00PM – Les Dawson: 30 Funniest Moments

More on: TV