Here’s what to watch on TV tonight, New Year’s Eve 2022, with the full schedule for today.

As we see in the new year, here is the line up of programmes to enjoy throughout this evening (Saturday, 31 December).

Films that you can catch include Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Channel 4, 6:45PM), Yesterday (BBC One, 7:20PM) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (ITV1, 3:25PM).

Specials airing this evening include The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve show (BBC One, 10:25PM) and The Last Leg end-of-year special (Channel 4, 9PM).

BBC One will bring in the new year with it’s The Big New Year’s In from 11:30PM with a concert hosted by Eurovision Sam Ryder. Over on BBC Two you can catch Jools’ Annual Hootenanny.

Plus there’s all the usual New Year’s Drama from the soaps Emmerdale (ITV1, 7:30PM) and Corrie (ITV1, 8PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 New Year’s Eve TV schedule below…

New Year’s Eve schedule

BBC One

1:15PM – Coco

2:50PM – Inside Out

4:20PM – Final Score

5:45PM – Pointless Celebrities

6:35PM – The Weakest Link

7:20PM – Yesterday

9:10PM – That’s My Jam

10:25PM – The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve show

11:30PM – Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve (Part 1)

12:00AM – Happy New Year Live

12:10AM – Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve (Part 2)

12:40AM – The Big Eurovision Party

BBC Two

3:10PM – West Side Story

5:35PM – Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

7:45PM – Only Connect

8:15PM – Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing Christmas Special (Repeat)

9:15PM – The Morecambe and Wise Show – 1970: The Lost Tape (Repeat)

10:00PM – Match of the Day (Repeat)

11:30PM – Jools’ Annual Hootenanny

ITV1

3:20PM – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

6:30PM – The Chase: Bloopers

7:30M – Emmerdale

8:00PM – Coronation Street

8:30PM – The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash

10:35PM – Jonathan Ross’ New Year Comedy Special

Channel 4

6:40PM – Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom

9:00PM – The Last Leg Of The Year

11:00PM – Adam Hills Clown Heart

Channel 5

4:35PM – Escape to Victory

7:00PM – World’s Strongest Man 2022

8:00PM – Britain’s Favourite Party Hits

10:00PM – Britain’s Favourite 90s Songs

