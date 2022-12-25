DOC MARTIN CHRISTMAS SPECIAL. Pictured: MARTIN CLUNES as Doc Martin,CAROLINE CATZ as Louisa,James and Mary.

Here’s what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Day 2022, with the full schedule for today.

Here is tonight’s festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Sunday, 25 December.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic movies including the premieres of Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon (BBC One, 1:10PM) and Aladdin (BBC One, 3:10PM) plus Home Alone 2 (Channel 4, 5:30PM).

Specials include Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, 5:10PM), Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel (BBC One, 6:25PM), Doc Martin Christmas Special (ITV, 9PM), Ghosts (BBC One, 7:25PM), Call The Midwife (BBC One, 7:55PM), Mrs Brown’s Boys (BBC One, 10:25PM) and The Great Pottery Throwdown Celebrity Christmas Special (Channel 4, 7:50PM).

Plus there’s all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 9:25PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 6PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 7PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Day TV schedule below…

Christmas Day schedule 2022

BBC One

11:00AM – Songs Of Praise

11:35AM – Abominable

1:00PM – Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon

2:40PM – The Smeds And The Smoos

3:00PM – The King’s Speech

3:10PM – Aladdin

5:10PM – Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

6:25PM – The Wheel Christmas Celebrity Special

7:25PM – Ghosts Christmas Special

7:55PM – Call The Midwife Christmas Special

9:25PM – EastEnders

10:25PM – Mrs Brown’s Boys 2022 Special

BBC Two

1:30PM – Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker!

3:00PM – The King’s Speech

3:10PM – Gentleman Prefer Blondes

4:40PM – Some Like It Hot

6:35PM – Dad’s Army (Repeat)

7:15PM – The Morecome and Wise Show – Christmas Show 1972 (Repeat)

8:25PM – Tina Turner at the BBC (Repeat)

9:25PM – When Tina Turner Came to Britain

10:25PM – Tina Live! (Repeat)

ITV

10:00AM – This Morning

12:00PM – James Martin’s Christmas Day

2:00PM – Ainsley’s Festive Flavours

3:00PM – The King’s Speech

3:10PM – Alan Car’s Epic Gameshow

4:10PM – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Presents Polter Guys

5:00PM – The Chase Celebrity Christmas special

6:00PM – Emmerdale

7:00PM – Coronation Street

8:00PM – Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win Christmas special

9:00PM – Doc Martin Christmas Special

10:45PM – Love Actually

Channel 4

12:30PM – The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 (Repeat)

1:50PM – The Great Escape

5:25PM – Alternative Christmas Message

5:30PM – Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

7:50PM – The Festive Pottery Throw Down

9:05PM – Gogglebox 2022

10:55PM – Catch Me If You Can

Channel 5

3:10PM – The Canterville Ghost

5:10PM – Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas (Repeat)

6:25PM – Britain’s Favourite 90s Songs (Repeat)

9:25PM – The Best Christmas Day Telly Ever! (Repeat)

