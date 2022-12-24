Here’s what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Eve 2022, with the full schedule for this evening.

Here is tonight’s festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Saturday, 24 December.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic movies – including The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (BBC One, 1:40PM) and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (BBC One, 3:00PM) – plus the iconic Home Alone (Channel 4, 5:25PM).

Specials include Blankety Blank (BBC One, 8:00PM), I Can See Your Voice (BBC One, 8:35PM), Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two, 8:40PM), Celebrity Catchphrase (ITV, 6PM), Royal Carols (ITV, 7PM), Britain Get Singing (8:05PM, ITV) and The Great Christmas Bake Off (8:25PM), Channel 4.

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below…

Christmas Eve schedule 2022

BBC One

12:35PM Shaun The Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

1:40PM The Secret Life Of Pets 2

3:00PM Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

4:55PM The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

5:25PM The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

7:00PM His Dark Materials

8:00PM Blankety Blank Christmas special

8:35PM I Can See Your Voice

9:40PM That’s My Jam

10:40PM Not Going Out Christmas special (Repeat)

BBC Two

3:55PM – Charlie Mackesy: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, The Horse and Me

4:55PM – Chariots of Fire

6:55PM – Carols from King’s

8:10PM – Dad’s Army (Repeat)

8:40PM – Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Christmas Special

9:40PM – The Fast Show Christmas Special (Repeat)

10:25PM – The Two Ronnies Christmas special 1987 (Repeat)

ITV1

12:45PM – Arthur Christmas

2:35PM – Santa Claus: The Movie

5:15PM – In for a Penny At Christmas

6:00PM – Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special

7:00PM – Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

8:05PM – Britain Get Singing

9:20PM – It’ll Be Alright On The Night

10:40PM – Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy

Channel 4

11:30AM – How To Train Your Dragon

1:25PM – It’s A Wonderful Life

4:00PM – The Snowman

4:35PM – The Snowman and the Snowdog

5:25PM – Home Alone

7:25PM – Celebrity Logo Masters at Christmas

8:25PM – The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022

9:40PM – Celebrity I Literally Just Told You with Jimmy Carr

10:40PM – Four Weddings And A Funeral

Channel 5

3:15PM – Pearl Harbour

6:35PM – Harrods at Christmas (Repeat)

7:35PM – World’s Most Expensive Christmas Cruise

8:35PM – Comedy Classic: The Vicar of Dibley

10:05PM – Britain’s Favourite Comedy (Repeat)

