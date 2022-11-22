Freddie Flintoff and Jason Manford go camping together for new ITV show

Freddie Flintoff and Jason Manford head out on an unforgettable camping trip together in a new ITV1 show.

The pair will appear in one-off Freddie and Jason: Two Men In a Tent as they head for a wild adventure in the depths of Snowdonia.

Freddie will be seen leading Jason on the journey from the coast of North Wales to the summit of Snowdon, trekking and wild camping along the way as the two get back to nature and get to know each other better.

A teaser shares: “Freddie, an outdoor enthusiast and keen camper loves nothing more than spending the night under the stars; while Jason prefers a night on the sofa and is better at putting the telly on, than putting up a tent.

“But that won’t stop Freddie pushing Jason to his limit physically and mentally as the boys take on the most beautiful and extreme wilderness experiences Snowdon has to offer – from camping on a cliff ledge suspended 20 metres above the crashing waves, catching their own lobsters and herding sheep in the Welsh hills; to foraging for vegetables, wild swimming in freezing temperatures and eventually climbing Wales’s highest peak. Freddie is determined to give Jason a trip to remember – but will that be enough to convince Jason to embrace the great outdoors?

“Taking in some of the most beautiful scenery in the UK the boys will have a chance to truly get away from it all – getting to enjoy the simplicity of each other’s company and remind themselves that switching off from modern life every now and then is something we should all do more often.”

Freddie and Jason: Two Men In a Tent airs on ITV1 on Tuesday, 29 November at 9PM. You’ll also be able to watch online on the ITV Hub.