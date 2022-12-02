Lost Voice Guy's Christmas Comedy Club returns to ITV1 this December

Lost Voice Guy returns to ITV this Christmas with another comedy special.

Comic Lost Voice Guy – real name Lee Ridley – will be back with a second outing of Lost Voice Guy’s Christmas Comedy Club, once again playing host to some very funny special guests.

The Britain’s Got Talent winner first fronted the show last Christmas and returns this Christmas Eve with a new line up of the UK’s best loved comedy stars.

This year, Lee’s guests on the night include ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, comedians Josie Long and Dara O’Briain and freestyle rapper and comedian Abandoman.

A teaser shares: “This special festive show, packed with sack-loads of seasonal cheer (and possibly a mince pie or two), will be hosted by Lee in his own inimitable style in front of a live audience.

“He will be joined by some of the nation’s favourite comedians for a yuletide comedy extravaganza that promises to be the best start to Christmas anyone could possibly wish for.”

Lee Ridley said: “I’m delighted to be doing another Christmas Comedy Club for ITV. I really enjoyed the one last year and I know for sure that this year’s will be even better.

“I’ve already got my Christmas outfit cleaned and pressed in anticipation. I can’t wait to spread some more Christmas cheer across the country!”

Lost Voice Guy’s Christmas Comedy Club airs on ITV1 and ITVX this Christmas.