Kate & Koji: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Medium Dan [Blake Harrison], Councillor Bone [Barbara Flynn], Kate [Brenda Blethyn], Koji [Okorie Chukwu] and Mr Mullholland [Victor McGuire]. ©Hat Trick Productions

Kate & Koji has been cancelled by ITV after the two series.

Sitcom Kate & Koji centres around a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor.

The first outing of the ITV comedy in 2020 proved a hit and a second series followed earlier this year.

However ITV have now announced that there won’t be any further instalments of the comedy.

ITV said (via the Daily Mirror): “We’ve loved having Kate & Koji on the channel.

“We would like to thank all of the cast and crew for their hard work.”

The series featured Brenda Blethyn as Kate with Okorie Chukwu taking over the role of Koji in series two from Jimmy Akingbola due to filming commitments.

The cast also featured Blake Harrison and Barbara Flynn with guest stars including Susie Blake, Chizzy Akudolu and Claire Skinner.

You can watch the first two series online on ITVX here.