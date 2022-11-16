DIY SOS is back tonight on BBC One with a big build Children in Need special.

In every episode, Nick and his team of local volunteers, trades, and suppliers will create life-changing transformations designed to improve the lives of people that need it the most.

This evening sees a one-off special episode for Children in Need as the DIY SOS team joins forces with Radio 2 for a mega build in Leeds.

Together they will work to transform a derelict site into a brand new base for the young women’s charity Getaway Girls. This is one of the show’s biggest projects ever, and it’s a massive challenge to complete in just ten days.

Radio 2 are on a mission to recruit the hundreds of volunteers needed from their millions of listeners, while a brigade of the station’s presenters dons hard hats and high viz. Teatime presenter Sara Cox, Scott Mills, Rylan, and DJs Spoony and Trevor Nelson get stuck in, shovelling dirt, plastering and painting.

Meanwhile, across town, the Getaway Girls choir are preparing a song to perform in front of the volunteers as a thank-you on reveal day.

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sande coaches the girls through their nerves, explaining she was a nervous teenager once too. Finally, the day of the reveal arrives. Zoe Ball arrives in town to broadcast the choir’s anthem live to the nation and to get a sneak preview of the spectacular new building.

Before, the Getaway Girls activities had been spread out across town using temporary spaces. Now, the new building in Seacroft provides a much-needed safe space with facilities all under one roof: a music and media studio, counselling and activity rooms, a creche, offices and a garden.

Getaway Girls is a Children in Need-funded charity. It’s been supporting young women across Leeds for 35 years, raising aspirations, providing opportunities and offering vital counselling and support.

The Big Build for Children in Need airs on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 at 9PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.