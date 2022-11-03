Tom Kerridge to front new BBC Two series celebrating the best in British hospitality

Tom Kerridge is heading across the UK for a new TV series on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The Michelin-starred chef is a passionate supporter of the industry that made him, with a career in the kitchen spanning more than 30 years.

In the provisionally titled Tom Kerridge: At Your Service, Tom visits family-run cafés, restaurants, pubs, bars and wedding caterers throughout the UK which are going above and beyond for their customers.

The BBC share: “We will see cameras follow Tom behind the scenes as he finds out more about the people behind the businesses, in a bid to discover the secrets to their success and how they survive and thrive in today’s volatile market.

“Behind the Michelin stars and celebrity-chef profile, Tom explains how he faces the same mounting daily pressures and challenges everyone in the hospitality industry experiences, including long hours and the intense highs and rock-bottom lows to strive for customer satisfaction. Tom will also open the doors to his own businesses to introduce his hardworking team of staff.”

Tom Kerridge said: “It’s a tough job putting a smile on customers’ faces at the best of times and it takes a special kind of person to do this now. I want to celebrate operators and staff who are obsessed with giving great service and to congratulate them for their hard work. These are my kind of people!”

BBC Commissioner Patrick McMahon added: “This uplifting series takes viewers to some of the UK’s favourite local places to eat, drink and stay and celebrates the dedicated people who go the extra mile to bring their customers the best experience possible. Tom’s warm personality and love for his trade make him the perfect person to guide us through this world. We can’t wait to join him.”

The eight-part series will air on BBC Two and iPlayer with a start date to be announced.

