Stormzy music special comes to BBC One this November

A music special starring Stormzy is coming to BBC One this November.

A Stormzy Special will feature the multi-award winning British musician in conversation with 1Xtra and Radio 2 DJ Trevor Nelson.

He’ll also be seen performing new songs live from the world-famous Abbey Road Studios.

The BBC share: “In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in the iconic studios, Stormzy sits down with Trevor Nelson for a candid chat where he opens up about making his third studio album, his extraordinary rise to fame, remarkable success and his growth, both personally and professionally.

“He will also perform three tracks from his long-awaited new album, This Is What I Mean, plus two songs from his outstanding back catalogue.”

A Stormzy Special will broadcast on BBC One on Tuesday 15 November at 10:40PM and be available to watch online on iPlayer.

Trevor Nelson said: “I first interviewed Stormzy in 2014 for his debut Live Lounge at 1Xtra and I haven’t interviewed him since then.

“When I met him he was the hottest new MC in the UK and now he has become a cultural icon. I’m really looking forward to hosting this show and to being able to chat to him once again.”

Alongside the TV show, on Tuesday 15 November there will be special programming on Radio 1, Radio 2 and 1Xtra celebrating Stormzy, his music and his connection with each station’s audience.

