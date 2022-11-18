Children In Need 2022: Tonight's schedule, line up and what to expect...

Children In Need 2022 is here and tonight sees the annual telethon on BBC One.

But what time is it all on and what can we expect? Here’s ALL you need to know!

Tonight’s Children In Need schedule

The fun starts at 7PM on BBC One as the biggest comedy party on the planet is broadcast live from Media City UK in Salford. Hosting Children In Need 2022 are Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott MBE and, for the first time, comedian Jason Manford.

With exclusive sketches, exciting performances, music, dance and a few big surprises, get ready for an unmissable night of entertainment and fundraising for the whole family.

Jason Manford;Mel Giedroyc;Alex Scott MBE;Ade Adepitan MBE;Chris Ramsey,Children in Need 2022 presenters. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy/Ray Burmiston

As well as tuning in to watch via the TV, you can also watch Children In Need online via the BBC iPlayer.

Here’s what to expect from the night this evening…

Blankety Blank

Bradley Walsh will front a a very special children’s takeover of Blankety Blank featuring celebrity contestants Maisie Smith and John Waite.

The Repair Shop

The Repair Shop team share the story behind a very special restoration and, in a TV first, will be revealing the results of the repair on the BBC Children in Need stage.

Children In Need phone bank

A host of celebs take to the phones to help raise money for Children In Need with famous faces including Lorraine Kelly, Richard Madeley, Iain Stirling, Petre Andre, Rachel Riley and Mr Blobby.

Doctor Who’s new companion

Doctor Who’s new companion will be unveiled live in the studio during the night.

Graham Norton’s Red Chair

Celebrities once again take on Graham Norton’s infamous Red Chair – with their fate in the hands of some cheeky youngsters.

The Weakest Link

Romesh Ranganathan will be hosting a special edition of the iconic game show in the studio – with a BBC Children in Need twist.

Anton & Giovanni

Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice take to the stage with an all singing and dancing routine.

Fundraiser of the Year

The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Awards are a chance to say a huge thank you to the people who support BBC Children in Need and make a big difference to children’s lives across the UK. Brand new for 2022, we are excited to announce two different awards, one for young fundraisers and one for adult fundraisers. The winners will be introduced on the night by BBC Radio 2’s Michael Ball OBE.

Junior Eurovision

The United Kingdom’s Junior Eurovision entry Freya Skye will perform her song Lose My Head on the show.

Musical Performances

There’ll be an abundance of singing and dancing on the BBC Children in Need stage with music from the sensational Lewis Capaldi, Mimi Webb and dance from Diversity. Plus, the BBC Children in Need Choir is back with a cover of Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.

Appeal films – Throughout the night

Of course, throughout the night there will be a look at how Children In Need makes a huge difference to disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Children In Need 2022 airs 7-10PM on BBC One on Friday, 19 November.

For more information on Children In Need and to donate, visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.

Picture: BBC