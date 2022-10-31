The Surprise Squad for BBC Children in Need returns to The One Show

The One Show’s BBC Children in Need fundraising challenge the Surprise Squad will return for a second year, it’s been announced.

Made up of five inspirational young people who have benefited from BBC Children in Need funding, the Surprise Squad members are lending a hand as part of a series of challenges to give back to others being supported by BBC Children in Need.

The BBC share: “Joined by The One Show presenters, Alex Jones, Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas, the Surprise Squad will head to three locations around the country where they will complete surprise challenges for BBC Children in Need funded projects.

“Whether that’s creating a sensory area for children living with disabilities or building a brand new space for a bereavement project the Squad will deliver their surprises and complete them within just two days.

“The One Show viewers will be able to watch how the surprises unfold each evening, whilst learning the young people’s inspiring stories in the run up to the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.”

Alex Jones said: “We’re thrilled to bits that the Surprise Squad is back again for BBC Children in Need with a new troupe of incredible young people delivering very special challenges for BBC Children in Need funded projects across the country. I just know the audience is going to be humbled and inspired by the Squad’s incredible stories and I can’t wait to share what they are getting up to!”

Ronan Keating enthused: “Once again we’re so pleased to be delivering these surprises for BBC Children in Need projects across the country and what better way than to do it than with the help of a very special squad of youngsters who have benefitted from BBC Children in Need themselves. We hope that these surprises will make a huge difference to those receiving them and we can’t wait to bring the audience along with us!”

Jermaine Jenas added: “Times are incredibly tough for so many right now and we know that there are so many people in need of support. We’re all really looking forward to seeing the amazing things that the new Surprise Squad get up to this year which we know will make a real difference and I hope that our audience love watching it all too!”

Watch The One Show between 31 October – 17 November every evening at 7PM on BBC One to see the squad stories and find out how the surprises unfold. To donate, visit www.bbc.co.uk/pudsey