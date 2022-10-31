Countryfile Ramble special to air this Sunday for BBC Children In Need

A Countryfile special is coming to BBC One for Children In need.

BBC Countryfile presenters will team up with inspiring young people for an extended episode.

The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need will broadcast on Sunday, 6 November at 17:05PM on BBC One.

The show is aiming to raise life changing funds for children and young people across the UK who need the nations support more than ever.

Now in its eighth consecutive year, the return of the 2022 ramble will see regular Countryfile presenters once again lacing up their walking boots and taking on rambles across some of the UK’s most scenic spots with four inspirational young people.

A host of Countryfile presenters will be joined by children and young people who are supported by a BBC Children in Need funded project. Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Charlotte Smith and Margherita Taylor will each undertake a ramble with an inspirational young person. Meanwhile, John Craven will be catching up with some of the many ramblers across the UK who are holding their own sponsored rambles to help raise money for children and young people facing challenges in their lives.

Over the course of eight years, ramblers have raised more than £12.5million for BBC Children in Need. This year will see the presenters and young people take on ramble challenges in some of the nation’s most scenic locations including Pumlumon Fawr – the highest peak in the Cambrian Mountains, Wales, the Antrim Coast in Northern Ireland, Culbin Forest near Inverness, Scotland and the Peak District.

The public are encouraged to get involved and do a spot of walking by taking part in their own sponsored rambles to help children and young people across the nation to thrive and be the best they can be.

For information on how to get involved visit the Ramble Hub.

