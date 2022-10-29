Am I Being Unreasonable? to return for second series on BBC One

BBC comedy Am I Being Unreasonable? will return for a second series.

Written by and starring Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, the first series came to an end on Friday night.

The show saw Nic (Cooper) grieving a loss she couldn’t share with anyone. Only her son Ollie (Lenny Rush), who she adores kept her going. When Jen (Hizli) arrived in town with her son Harry (Reuben Catt), she found a kindred spirit and soon Nic’s dark secret started to bubble over.

The last episode saw audiences learn what really happened between Nic (Cooper) and Alex (David Flynn) that fateful night on the train.

Speaking of series two, writers-creators Daisy May Cooper & Selin Hizli said: “When we first started writing this show we never dreamed it would get commissioned, let alone get another series.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has watched it and we promise we will work our hardest to make the second series even better than the first… It’s gonna hit you with all the grace and decorum of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy added: “We had so many questions after binging the first series that we were selfishly desperate to have more AM I BEING UNREASONABLE in our lives. Luckily, we know that our viewers feel the same way.

“Thank you to Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Jack Thorne and everyone at Boffola for creating such a funny, thrilling, genre-bending show. We can’t wait to see what happens next.”

All episodes of series 1 of Am I Being Unreasonable? are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

