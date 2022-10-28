The John Bishop Show returns to ITV for second series

John Bishop will return to ITV for a second series of his chat show.

The John Bishop Show will be back in the New Year on ITV and its new free streaming service ITVX.

A teaser shares: “After completing a hugely successful sold-out arena tour and starring in the latest series of Doctor Who, John is back for six more shows bringing viewers a mix of his trademark everyman stand-up, reviewing the week’s events and shooting the breeze with some very special celebrity guests from the world of film, TV, music and sport.”

The John Bishop Show on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: John Bishop. ©So Television/Lola TV

The series made its first outing at the start of this year with guests including Courteney Cox, Hugh Bonneville, Jason Manford, Maya Jama, Michelle Keegan, Bill Bailey, James Nesbitt and Oti Mabuse.

The second series will be preceded by a one-off special, The John Bishop End of Year Show, an irreverent look back at 2022.

John said: “I was delighted with the response to the first series. It was great to give viewers a Saturday night show that offered an entertaining mix of comedy, interesting guests and topical discussion.

“I can’t wait to do another series. And before that, I’m really looking forward to my end of year show – but its been such a quiet year, I don’t know what I will talk about..!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV added: “We are thrilled to have John back at the helm bringing his energy to the jam-packed bumper schedule on Saturday nights on ITV. With his comedic brilliance and captivating style, I can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”