Sir Cliff Richard to host festive TV special on BBC Two

Sir Cliff Richard is to host a festive TV special on BBC Two and iPlayer this year.

Cliff at Christmas will see the star performing some of his Christmas classics, new songs and best loved hits.

The BBC share: “Set to be broadcast this festive season, the one-hour special will also see the multi award winning performer chat to Sara Cox at the iconic Abbey Road Studios about his incredible 64 year career which has seen more than 130 of his singles, albums and EP’s reach the UK top 20, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

“In 2020 whilst celebrating his 80th Birthday, the Official Charts Company confirmed he had set a new all-time Official Chart record by becoming the first artist ever to score a Top 5 album in eight consecutive decades.

“Filmed on location at the recently restored St. John-at-Hackney Church and featuring special guests, Cliff will perform festive songs both solo and in collaboration, as well as some of his classic hits.”

Sir Cliff Richard said: “I remember, as though it was yesterday, the three series (each containing 13 shows) that I did for the BBC in the 70’s. I loved every moment of them!

“Now I’m really looking forward to the Christmas show that they have asked me to present, with the aid of some friends, this December 2022.

“My Christmas wish? That you will enjoy our show. Christmas greetings to you all.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director Unscripted Content added: “We are enormously excited to welcome Sir Cliff Richard to the BBC this Christmas, with his inimitable voice and charm there’s no one better to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

An air date for the special is to be announced.

More on: BBC TV