Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin comes to BBC iPlayer in the UK

Left to right: Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney and Bailee Madison. Credit: Karolina Wojtasik / © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is to be released on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The spin-off to the original Pretty Little Liars is a new coming-of-age, mystery horror drama set in a brand-new town, with a whole new generation of Little Liars.

A teaser shares: “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart.

“Now, in present day, a new disparate group of teenage girls find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sins committed by their parents two decades ago… as well as their own.”

The series stars a new generation of Liars: Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco. Also starring Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga.

All episodes of new drama series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin come to BBC iPlayer as a boxset on 28 October.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Described as one of the best horror TV shows of the past two decades when it launched on HBO Max earlier this year, BBC viewers can expect thrills and chills from this dark and twisty addition to the iconic franchise”.

More on: BBC TV