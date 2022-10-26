Countdown reveals guest hosts to mark Channel 4's 40th anniversary

A host of special guest hosts have been announced for Countdown to mark Channel 4’s 40th anniversary

To mark the channel’s birthday, the iconic daytime will welcome a string of new faces to the presenter’s chair for a month long run of special episodes.

Taking up a seat as host will be Baroness Floella Benjamin (Oct 31st to Nov 4th), Sir Trevor McDonald (7th Nov to 11th Nov), Reverend Richard Coles (14th Nov to 18th Nov) and Moira Stuart (21st Nov to 25th Nov) will join the show as host.

They’ll join regular lexicographer Susie Dent and arithmetical whizz Rachel Riley on the show.

Across the same month, sitting alongside Susie in Dictionary Corner will be criminal barrister and broadcaster Rob Rinder, newsreader and presenter Dan Walker, maths genius and writer Bobby Seagull and actor and presenter Christopher Biggins.

Countdown is the channel’s longest running show and the first show ever broadcast on Channel 4 when it launched 40 years ago, in November 1982.

Jo Street, Head of Daytime and Features at Channel 4, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming these national treasures to the Countdown hotseat to mark this 40th anniversary milestone and are equally delighted to have enticed the remarkable Sir Trevor McDonald back to Salford. Countdown is a much loved institution, and we couldn’t imagine Channel 4 without it. Here’s to the next 40!”

Peter Gwyn, Executive Producer of Countdown for Lifted Entertainment said: “It has been a sheer pleasure working with these iconic figures to celebrate Countdown’s anniversary. This birthday means so much to all of us who love the programme, and we can’t wait for viewers to see our month-long series of very special shows.”

Countdown currently airs weekdays at 2:10PM.