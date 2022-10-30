Antiques Roadshow tonight - Batman memorabilia, T-rex bones, poet's portrait

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (30 October 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees Fiona Bruce and the team at Wollaton Hall, an imposing Elizabethan mansion in Nottingham.

Having once served as Wayne Manor in the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman films, Wollaton Hall is the perfect backdrop for Fiona as she tries to guess the value of Batman’s mask, his utility belt and the Joker’s suit, as worn by Jack Nicholson.

She also comes face to face with a mighty T rex as she tells the story of Titus, whose bones were discovered in America in 2014 and have been on display at Wollaton Hall.

Expert Adam Schoon examines personal items brought to the UK in 1972 by Ugandan Asians fleeing their country; paintings expert Rupert Maas discovers a miniature portrait of a forgotten female Romantic poet feted by William Wordsworth; and Hilary Kay turns up some intricate Elizabethan clothing of extreme rarity and value.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 6:20PM on BBC One tonight, 30 October 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 44th to air overall – airs Sunday nights.