Pride Of Britain Awards 2022 date confirmed for latest ceremony

The 2022 Pride of Britain Awards are on their way – here’s all you need to know about this year’s ceremony.

Now in its 23rd year, the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 will air on Thursday, 27 October at 8PM.

Celebrities and public figures including David Beckham, Michael Sheen, Mel B, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Sir Rod Stewart and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson are among the stars to salute the nation’s incredible unsung heroes at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2021, in partnership with TSB.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo, more than 100 celebrities will honour the amazing winners at the Grosvenor House in London’s Park Lane.

As well as extraordinary stories of bravery, selflessness and phenomenal fundraising feats, there will also be plenty of surprises and emotional moments in store – with stars from the worlds of film, television, music and sport uniting to pay tribute to ordinary members of the public who have done truly extraordinary things.

The Pride Of Britain Awards airs from 8PM, Thursday 27 October on ITV.

You’ll be able to watch the ceremony live online and catch up via the ITV Hub.