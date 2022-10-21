BBC offers viewers chance to appear in top TV shows for centenary

The BBC will celebrate its centenary with a brand new competition.

Titled 15 Seconds Of Fame, it will give the opportunity for lucky fans to make cameos in some of the BBC’s biggest TV shows.

Viewers are able to win the chance to order a pint on EastEnders, announce ‘voting now open’ on Strictly Come Dancing and play a motionless patient on Casualty.

You can also win a role as an alien on Doctor Who, making a sound effect on The Archers and doing a spot of gardening on Gardeners’ World.

The BBC share: “Once selected, the lucky fans will spend some time on the set of their favourite show to record their scene, with the results broadcast in episodes later in the year, and through to next year, and in a series of short celebratory films.

“Next week (24-28 October), The One Show will be renamed The 100 Show to celebrate 100 years of the BBC. Amongst lots of exciting centenary content, guests will be sharing their top tips on how fans can work their magic, silently, in the background of a scene.”

The One Show’s Ronan Keating, said: “It’s great for The One Show to be announcing the BBC’s 15 Seconds Of Fame initiative, what a fabulous opportunity it is for viewers to get the chance to star in one of their favourite shows, and I can’t wait to get some tips for everyone from Jane Slaughter, aka Tracey the Barmaid in EastEnders, next week.”

You can apply on the BBC website here with applications closing at midnight on 4 November 2022. Fan opportunities are subject to change.

