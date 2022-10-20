Tom Allen discovers surprise relation to Gloria Hunniford in ITV's DNA Journey

Tom Allen discovers a surprise relation in tonight’s episode of DNA Journey on ITV.

The hit show sees celebrity pairs head off on a journey to find out where their heritage from and unearth secrets from their past with the help of cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy.

In the latest episode of the new series this evening, old friends and now hugely successful comedians, Joel Dommett and Tom Allen embark on a road trip to find out about their family history.

During the show, Tom is shocked to discover a surprise relation to TV royalty Gloria Hunniford.

Plummy Tom has always felt like a fish out of water in his south London family – but an Irish ancestor reveals it may be his DNA is to blame.

He discovers the emotional story of his great grandparents, from a criminal past to a successful career on the stage and the tragic turn that meant they had to give up their baby girl, Tom’s beloved grandmother, for adoption.

Meanwhile Joel learns of an ancestor who not once, but twice, produced inventions that saved thousands, if not tens of thousands of lives – and it could be said helped end the First World War. Heading north, rootless Joel discovers where his DNA says he truly belongs, and it’s a big surprise.

From London to Edinburgh to Ireland, this trip reveals what makes the pair the way they are. Joel has always felt rootless and is desperate to belong somewhere, whilst after losing his beloved father, Tom hopes learning about his past will cement his dad’s presence.

This duo’s journey is full of emotion, a deep genuine friendship and of course, many laughs.

DNA Journey airs Thursday at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.