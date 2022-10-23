Antiques Roadshow continues tonight with a special episode celebrating 100 Years of the BBC.

This week’s Antiques Roadshow is at Alexandra Palace, the birthplace of television, for the special edition programme.

Ronnie Archer-Morgan is delighted to meet Playschool favourite, Baroness Floella Benjamin together with Humpty and Jemima, while Fiona Bruce chats to actor Neil Pearson who brings along an original script from the legendary comedy series, Hancock’s Half Hour.

One avid collector of TV memorabilia arrives at the Roadshow in Del Boy’s Ford Capri from the hit sitcom Only Fools and Horses, while expert Will Farmer gets the chance to play quizmaster when he comes face-to-face with the original Mastermind chair brought in by Sally Magnusson.

Anita Dobson who played Angie Watts in EastEnders brings along some of Angie’s outfits and regales Fiona with tales from early EastEnders episodes, while former BBC News Correspondent Kate Adie reflects on her time reporting from the world’s hotspots.

Hilary Kay is thrilled to see original artwork for children’s TV favourite ‘Mr Benn’ while Ronnie Archer Morgan meets the star of the BBC’s testcard and the toy clown ‘Bubbles’ who featured alongside her.

The episode also looks at the role played by other television networks in the history of broadcasting, with Wayne Colquhoun appraising a rare script for the very first episode of Coronation Street (originally called Florizel Street) and Mark Hill admiring a giant fiberglass egg that was knocked off the roof of the TV-AM building in the 1980s.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 5:45PM on BBC One tonight, 23 October 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.