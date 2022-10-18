The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies first look at new BBC One drama

A first look at new BBC One drama The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies has been revealed.

First announced in 2020, it’s the first original series from sibling writing duo Penelope Skinner (Fresh Meat, Linda, Briony Hatch – a graphic novel) and Ginny Skinner (Briony Hatch – a graphic novel).

The drama tells the story of two very different women – Alice Newman and Cheryl Harker – and the conman (Dr Rob Chance) they have in common.

Juno Fish (Romola Garai)

ALICE (REBEKAH STATON)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (In Fabric, Boxing Day), Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Night Manager) and Rebekah Staton (Raised by Wolves, Home) lead the cast as Cheryl, Rob and Alice respectively.

A teaser shares: “Cheryl is a bestselling fantasy fiction author who, recently bereaved, now lives alone with her poodle, Goblin. Alice is a formidable but long-underestimated PA who lives in a bungalow with her young son, magician partner. Rob is an eccentric and celebrated ecopreneur (allegedly). Three apparent strangers with nothing in common… except Rob’s dupes, deceptions and delusions.

CHERYL (MARIANNE JEAN BAPTISTE)

Bill (Karl Johnson)

“We all know the story of the dastardly yet charming conman who pulls off a devilish con. That story is as old as the con itself. This is not THAT story. This is a story about lies and artifice, about our weakness for self-deception, and about the rapid ascent of the modern fraudster.

“It is the story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women and the power they’ll discover when they raise their voices in joyous rage. As they finally find the courage and self-belief to take charge, the con is on to try and take a sociopathic predator down.”

BENJY (JULIAN BARRAT)

ROB (ALISTAIR PETRIE)

Creators Penelope and Ginny Skinner said: “We can’t wait for everyone to meet these three characters, so beautifully brought to life by Rebekah, Marianne and Alistair, and to tell their stories, so brilliantly realised by this stunning production.”

The five-part series will air on BBC One and iPlayer with a release date to be confirmed.

