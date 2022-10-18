Reported Missing continues its brand new series on BBC One this week with two new cases.

The BBC documentary show sees cameras follow police investigations into missing persons from the moment the phone rings.

In the second episode of series 4 (18 October), the search is on for two men at risk of exploitation.

Reported Missing: PC Toby Brown investigating missing man Gavin’s disappearance. Credit: Blast! Films Ltd

When 87-year-old Brenda gets a call from her son Gavin’s neighbours, it brings alarming news. Fifty-eight-year-old Gavin has not been seen for two days and has vanished from his flat, leaving the front door wide open.

Brenda alerts South Yorkshire Police, and PCs Toby Brown and Joshua Epworth head to the flat to meet her.

They find the flat in disarray. Brenda reveals that Gavin suffers from schizophrenia and that his mental state has deteriorated lately. Brenda’s alarm intensifies when she starts going through Gavin’s things and discovers bank statements showing that the money he had saved has entirely gone.

In the centre of Sheffield, a call comes in about a student who has mysteriously vanished after checking out of his halls of residence.

Although the student is an adult and entitled to go freely about his business, his parents report that he is prone to erratic behaviour, and they’re concerned he’s being exploited.

Reported Missing: South Yorkshire Police officers knocking on door. Credit: Blast! Films Ltd

His former flatmates reveal that his behaviour has changed since he has been going to a church in Sheffield.

From the moment the phone rings, follow every step of the frantic, gut-wrenching search and wait with those left behind. In the search for the missing, every second counts.

Reported Missing airs on BBC One Tuesday nights at 9PM.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.