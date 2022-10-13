TikTok star Francis Bourgeois to take celebs trainspotting in new Channel 4 series

TikTok superstar Francis Bourgeois is to take celebs trainspotting in a new Channel 4 series.

Francis will be joined on his adventures across the UK by football star Jesse Lingard, rapper, AJ Tracey, comedian, Aisling Bea, pop star, Sam Ryder and Love Island’s Chloe Burrows.

The digital show, titled Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois, will be published on Channel 4’s YouTube channel, with shorter versions published on Channel 4’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok from 19 October 2022.

Trainspotting Sam Ryder

A teaser shares: “Across five episodes, Bourgeois will be offering a unique perspective on the much misunderstood British pastime, where he’ll be joined by some of Britain’s favourite celebrities for an adventure of a lifetime, wild trainspotting across five different locations in the UK.

“In each episode a different famous face you might not expect to see on the platform edge, heads ‘off the rails’ with Francis in a heart-warming, eye-opening adventure, swapping life in the fast-lane for life by the rail side.

“So what will a Premiership Ace, a Love Island- er or a Hip Hop Superstar make of hiding in a bush trying to spot a vintage locomotive? Will they share Francis’ trademark passion, or even, his binoculars?

Francis said: “Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois has been an absolute whirlwind. When I started making videos about my hobby I never thought anything like this would happen. It’s been totally surreal.

Trainspotting Jesse Lingard

“Celebrities I’ve seen on TV, stages and sports stadiums, I’ve been able to take into my domain to show them how trains and all things mechanical engineering make me feel, hopefully making them feel something good too!

“Showcasing my passion in a way I have never been able to before, has been so liberating. Showing the ins and outs that make railway enthusiasm such a rollercoaster. I cannot wait to show you all!”

Creative Director of producers Untold Studios, Iona Goulder added: “We’ve worked closely with the Channel 4 Digital team to showcase Francis’ purposefully off-beat, comedic charm and this really is digital content at its best. Francis Bourgeois’s encyclopedic knowledge of trains, planes and automobiles made the show a joy to produce. We cannot wait to see the reaction from audiences.”