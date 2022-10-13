Happy Valley first look revealed of third and final series

A first look at the third and final series of Happy Valley has been revealed.

It was previously announced that Sarah Lancashire would return to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes of Sally Wainwright’s drama.

The new pictures show Catherine with a bloodied nose in the aftermath of a police raid, while Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) – with a radically different look – is seen in his prison cell, alongside first-look glimpses of Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) and teenage grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah).

Siobhan Finneran as Clare Cartwright. Credit: BBC

Further casting for the series has also been confirmed with Ishia Bennison as Joyce, Shane Zaza as Shaf, Chord Melodic as Sledge, and Mete Dursun as Gorkem.

They join the previously announced new and returning cast members Con O’Neill, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy, Derek Riddell, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Rick Warden, Vincent Franklin, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley, and Mollie Winnard.

Happy Valley newcomers Oliver Huntingdon (The Rising), Jack Bandeira (Sex Education), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), and Anthony Flanagan (Gentleman Jack) will also appear in series three.

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce. Credit: BBC

A teaser of the new series shares: “When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

“Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.”

Rhys Connah as Ryan Cawood. Credit: BBC

Happy Valley series three will start on BBC One and iPlayer with a start date to be announced.

For now the past two series of Happy Valley are available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer now.