The Handmaid's Tale season 5 comes to Channel 5 in the UK

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will come to Channel 4 in the UK later this month (October).

Season 1-4 of the critically acclaimed smash hit are currently available to watch online ahead of the launch of season 5 on All 4

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood,The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States.

Offred (played by Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

A teaser for the new season shares: “The latest series will see June (Moss) face the consequences of killing Commander Waterford (played by Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.

“Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Nick (Max Minghella) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

Other cast returning to the series are, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Amanda Brugel as Rita and Sam Jaeger as Mark.

A UK release date for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is to be announced.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4 said: “Over the series The Handmaid’s Tale has remained reflective, high quality and hard hitting. We’re thrilled Channel 4 and All 4 audiences will be returning to Gilead to see further justice dispensed in the next riveting installment.”

You can watch Season 1-4 of The Handmaid’s Tale online on All 4 here.