Modern Family comes to E4 and All 4

Modern Family will come to E4 and All 4 this month.

The hit documentary-style sitcom will be available on Channel 4’s free-to-air channel for the very first time with episodes starting on E4 on Monday. 24 October.

It will launch with series 1 double bills Monday – Friday from 8PM, with catch up episodes available to stream on All 4.

Modern Family sees three families from California trying to deal with family life, kids, quirky spouses and jobs in their own unique ways, often falling into hilarious situations.

A teaser shares: “The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan are a large and blended family with Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neil) sitting at the head. By his side is his younger second wife, Gloria (Sofia Vergara), and together they are navigating life with Gloria’s son, Manny (Rico Rodriguez).

“Elsewhere, Jay’s grown daughter, Claire (Julie Bowen), and her husband, Phil (Ty Burrell), are navigating life with kids, Luke (Nolan Gould), daughter, Alex (Ariel Winter) and eldest Haley (Sarah Hyland).

“Then there’s Claire’s brother and Jay’s grown son, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and his husband, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), and their adopted daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons). These three families are unique unto themselves, and together they give us an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted, embrace of the modern family.”

Modern Family will air on E4 from Monday, 24 October with double bills from 8PM and catch up on All 4.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4 said: “Modern Family is that rare thing; a universally loved sitcom, alongside being acclaimed, decorated and having run for 11 seasons, it is a show perfectly aligned with E4’s personality. We are so excited to bring this absolute treat of a series to E4 and All 4 audiences for the first time.”

