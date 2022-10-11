The Pact 2022 release date confirmed as new series comes to BBC

The Pact Series 2 First look: Rakie Ayola and Jordan Wilks star.

The Pact is back for a new series in 2022 – when does it start on TV?

Series one of The Pact aired in 2021, telling the story of five friends, a sudden death and a web of lies.

A second series is now on its way to screen with a brand new story and cast – here’s all you need to know!

When does The Pact start?

The Pact will be available to watch online on iPlayer from 24 October 2022.

A teaser of the new series shares: “The new six-part series will follow social worker Christine and her family whose loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger.

Christine’s family, oldest son Will, youngest son Jamie and daughter Megan, are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam.

“As they look forward to Megan’s wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor, arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.

“As buried secrets come to light, they must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them.”

You can watch a first trailer below…

BAFTA winner Rakie Ayola will lead the new cast of the new series, written and created by Pete McTighe,

Also on the cast are Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Lisa Palfrey (Chloe, Line of Duty), Christian Patterson (Mr Selfridge, In My Skin), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Keeping Faith), Aaron Anthony (Behind Her Eyes) and Jacob Ifan (Bang, A Discovery of Witches).

Rounding off the cast are rising stars Jordan Wilks (Freshers), and Welsh talent including Lloyd Everitt (Casualty, The Deceived) Mali Ann Rees (Tourist Trap, Hidden).