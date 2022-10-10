Celebs to explore male fertility and sperm health in new Channel 4 show

Three celebs are to explore the issue of male fertility and sperm health in a new Channel 4 show.

The one-off programme, provisionally titled Celebrity Save Our Sperm, will feature Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke, Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom and comedian Russell Kane.

They will take part in a series of experiments designed to improve their sperm quality and count. The show will be hosted by Dr Anand Patel.

Channel 4 share: “Over the last 40 years, male sperm count has dropped in the west by a shocking 59%. At that rate it could reach zero by 2045 if we don’t find a way to halt the decline.

“Studies have shown it’s possible to transform men’s sperm count in just two to three months through a few lifestyle changes so, now, our three celebrity men are putting therapies that could potentially save their swimmers to the test.

“Across eight weeks, Ollie, Melvin and Russell will take part in a series of experiments in the hope of kickstarting their fertility. Along the way, as they undergo this transformative experience, they will each share their very personal reasons for taking part.”

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “Male fertility is such an important subject that is rarely discussed and I’m full of admiration for Ollie, Melvin and Russell who are helping us break taboos by opening up the conversation and putting their own fertility under the microscope.”

Elaine Hackett, CEO of producers Crackit Productions added: “Often we think fertility issues revolve around women, but male sperm count is falling at an alarming rate. Ollie, Russell and Melvin have got balls to take part in this one-off event as, alongside the good science, it’s deliberately designed to be surprising to put saving sperm in the spotlight.”

An air date for the one-off is to be announced.