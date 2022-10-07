Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams will return for a second series

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams will be back for a second series.

The first series on BBC One last year saw the sports star embark on a mission to find untapped cricketing talent in his hometown of Preston.

The new four-part follow up sees Freddie setting himself an even bigger challenge as he takes some of his team and a handful of fresh recruits on a new adventure

A teaser shares: “The series will catch up with players from the first series such as Sean, Ben and Adnan and find out who has kept up with the game.

“Filming will also capture how the fortunes of the cricket club Freddie transformed have changed.”

Freddie Flintoff said: “Working with the boys was one of the most incredible experiences of my life but the work is not finished yet! I’m really pleased we’ll be continuing the hard work we have all put in, but on a much bigger scale.”

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries added: “‘Transformative’ is a word that’s probably overused in relation to TV shows but in his Field of Dreams series, Freddie Flintoff genuinely changed the lives of some of the boys from Preston he drafted on to the cricket team.

“The warmth and authenticity of the series made it a big hit with viewers, and I’m delighted that he is ready to take on the challenge of a second series and can’t wait to see how it unfolds.”

A release date for the second series is to be confirmed.

You can currently watch the first series on BBC iPlayer here.