Mayflies first look at new BBC drama with Martin Compston, Tony Curran and Ashley Jensen

BBC One has revealed a first look at new Scottish drama Mayflies.

Based on the novel of the same name by Andrew O’Hagan, Martin Compston (Line Of Duty, Vigil), Tony Curran (Your Honour, Outlaw King, Doctor Who) and Ashley Jensen (After Life, Extras) will lead the cast.

Also on the cast will be Tracy Ifeachor (Showtrial), Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk), Rian Gordon (Vigil), Paul Gorman (Outlander), Mitchell Robertson (A Very British Scandal), Elaine C Smith (Two Doors Down), Shauna Macdonald (The Descent), Cal MacAninch (Time), Colin McCredie (River City) and newcomer Matt Littleson.

Mayflies first look: Tully (TONY CURRAN), Jimmy (MARTIN COMPSTON). Credit: BBC/Synchronicity Films Limited/Jamie Simpson

A teaser shares: “Everyone has a Tully Dawson (Tony Curran) – the friend who defines your life. In the summer of 1986, in a small Scottish town, Jimmy (Martin Compston) and Tully ignite a brilliant friendship based on music, films and the rebel spirit.

“With school over and the locked world of their fathers before them, they rush towards the climax of their youth – a magical weekend in Manchester, the epicentre of everything that inspires them in working-class Britain.

Mayflies first look: Iona (TRACEY IFEACHOR), Anna (ASHLEY JENSEN), Tully (TONY CURRAN), Jimmy (MARTIN COMPSTON). Credit: BBC/Synchronicity Films Limited/Jamie Simpson

“There, against the greatest soundtrack ever recorded, a vow is made: to go at life differently. Thirty years on, half a life away, the phone rings. Tully has the worst kind of news, and a request that will test their friendship, love, and loyalty to the limit…”

Mayflies will air later this year on BBC One, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.

More on: BBC Mayflies TV