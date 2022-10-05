Matt Baker returns to Rickshaw Challenge for BBC Children in Need in its 12th year

The BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge is back for 2023 with Matt Baker taking the lead once more.

A one-off special The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again on BBC One will follow Matt Baker MBE and a team of five incredibly inspiring young people, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects, take on a relay-style ride over five days.

Each rider will take a section of the journey, travelling through their hometowns and visiting places across the UK which hold a particular significance for them along the way.

Routes – Start & End Points

Day 1 – Monday, 17 October – Sunderland to Durham

Day 2 – Tuesday, 18 October – Warrington to Wrexham

Day 3 – Wednesday, 19 October – Aberystwyth

Day 4 – Thursday, 20 October – Birmingham to Kenilworth

Day 5 – Friday, 21 October – Wellingborough to Silverstone

BBC Breakfast will be live with Matt Baker MBE and the team every morning from 6AM where the public will be able to follow their journey. The challenge will then be broadcast in a documentary, The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again, on BBC One on Tuesday, 15 November.

This one-off special, will not only share the team’s remarkable stories but also celebrate the history of this much-loved BBC Children in Need staple, while at the same time raising life-changing money for the charity, as part of its 2022 Appeal.

Matt Baker MBE, who has ridden alongside inspirational Rickshaw riders, all supported by BBC Children in Need, on the Rickshaw Challenge for the last 12 years, said: “I am so excited to get back on the road again. This is the highlight of my year and I can’t wait for you to meet this group of riders who all have their own inspiring stories to tell.

“We’d love to have your support on the road this year, but if you can’t make it please tune in and watch us on BBC Breakfast every morning, and when the documentary airs on 15th November. We know it’s a challenging year for everyone, but if you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated and it will make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people all over the UK.”

In a special twist this year, a sixth day of the challenge will be held at Silverstone with members of the public invited to come and cycle alongside the rickshaw and clock up as many miles around the world famous racing track as possible to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

BBC Children in Need Content Director, Tommy Nagra, commented: “We want you to get on your bike and Pedal for Pudsey. We want you to get sponsored and get turning those wheels … whether you’re riding around your favourite spot or cycling to work, you could be on the open road or in your living room, you can help raise money that will make a life changing difference to children right across the UK. We’ve got everything you need to take on your own challenge, inspired by the Rickshaw Relay. Simply head to bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.”