Sophie Ellis-Bextor joins Mary Berry for a cocktail on BBC Two's Cook and Share

Sophie Ellis-Bextor joins Mary Berry for the latest episode of Cook and Share on BBC Two tonight.

The pair enjoy a cocktail together as Dame Mary heads to the Wilderness festival on the Cornbury Park Estate, where food takes centre stage.

Mary heads to the main stage where Sophie Ellis-Bextor is performing and they tuck into Mary’s delicious Forest Bean Salad with Lemon Herb Dressing served alongside her Celery, Blue Cheese, and Sage Risotto.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mary Berry at Wilderness Festival. Credit: Endemol Shine UK/Emilie Sandy

To finish the meal, Sophie’s husband Richard gets things going with some cocktails.

As the trio raise a glass to ‘happy days in the sunshine’ and take a sip, Mary points at her own glass and quips: “And look who has drunk more than anyone else”

Richard jokes, saying Mary will ‘be on the dance floor in five minutes’ to which she replies, “stumbling on the dancefloor!”

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Mary meets up with old friend, Michelin starred chef Niklas Ekstedt who is hosting a Chef’s Table at the festival. Mary gets a taste of what’s on the menu and meets some of the diners to find out how sharing this culinary experience with both friends and strangers has the ability to bring everyone together.

Mary and Niklas also head to one of the long table banquets that Wilderness is famous for, to eat a menu created by chef Robin Gill.

Mary Berry – Cook and Share, BBC Two tonight at 8PM.