Ralph & Katie cast revealed for new The A Word spin-off on BBC One

New series Ralph & Katie has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The new show is a spin-off to hit BBC series The A Word, focusing on the characters of Ralph and Katie following their wedding.
A teaser of the new series shares: “Ralph and Katie have just had the wedding of the year… so what happens next?
“Ralph And Katie tracks their first year of married life, with each 30 minute episode featuring a different story focusing on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds – challenges faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that they have Down’s Syndrome.”
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Ralph & Katie
Sarah Gordy plays Katie Wilson
Leon Harrop plays Ralph Wilson
Pooky Quesnel plays Louise Wilson
Dylan Brady plays Danny Hyde
Jamie Marie Leary plays Emma Hibbert
Craig Cash plays Brian Denton
Matt Greenwood plays Tom Clarke
Daniel Cerqueira plays Dr Graves
Nigel Betts plays Steve
Sherry Baines plays Clare
Sam Retford plays Gary
Watch Ralph and Katie on TV and online
The new series of Ralph and Katie starts on Wednesday, 5 October at 9PM. The series has six episodes.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the iPlayer.
A synopsis of the first episode reads: “When Katie invites recently dumped friend Emma to stay, Ralph soon feels pushed out. Their newly hired PA, Danny, tries to help, but things backfire and Ralph must win Katie back.”