Ralph & Katie cast revealed for new The A Word spin-off on BBC One

New series Ralph & Katie has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new show is a spin-off to hit BBC series The A Word, focusing on the characters of Ralph and Katie following their wedding.

A teaser of the new series shares: “Ralph and Katie have just had the wedding of the year… so what happens next?

Ralph Wilson (LEON HARROP);Katie Wilson (SARAH GORDY). Credit: ITV Stuidos

“Ralph And Katie tracks their first year of married life, with each 30 minute episode featuring a different story focusing on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds – challenges faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that they have Down’s Syndrome.”

Ralph & Katie 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Ralph & Katie

Sarah Gordy plays Katie Wilson

Leon Harrop plays Ralph Wilson

Pooky Quesnel plays Louise Wilson

Dylan Brady plays Danny Hyde

Jamie Marie Leary plays Emma Hibbert

Craig Cash plays Brian Denton

Matt Greenwood plays Tom Clarke

Daniel Cerqueira plays Dr Graves

Nigel Betts plays Steve

Sherry Baines plays Clare

Sam Retford plays Gary

Watch Ralph and Katie on TV and online

The new series of Ralph and Katie starts on Wednesday, 5 October at 9PM. The series has six episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the iPlayer.

A synopsis of the first episode reads: “When Katie invites recently dumped friend Emma to stay, Ralph soon feels pushed out. Their newly hired PA, Danny, tries to help, but things backfire and Ralph must win Katie back.”