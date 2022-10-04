Giovanna Fletcher to explore Italy for new ITVBe series

Queen of the Jungle Giovanna Fletcher will explore her Italian heritage in a new series for ITVBe.

Airing over six-episodes, Giovanna Fletcher: Made In Italy is described as a “warm, fun and entertaining series that sees Giovanna Fletcher combine her two biggest passions; family and food.”

A teaser shares: “Harking back to her Italian heritage, the values of family and good food have been passed on to Giovanna via dad Mario and her beloved “Nonna”. Spending childhood Summers together in Campania (South Italy), a stone’s throw away from the beautiful Amalfi Coast and street food capital, Naples.

“Now Giovanna is heading back there with Dad “Big” Mario, big sister Giorgina and younger brother “Little” Mario, to discover more about her Italy; from the way of life and the history, to most importantly, the food.

“As the series progresses, the family journey from the mountains of Campania, to uncover the history of pasta; jump on a boat to witness the breathtaking Amalfi coast for Limoncello and cocktails; and sample some of the best Neapolitan pizza in the World. Learning the tricks of the trades first hand; from farming and mozzarella making, to foraging for famous mushrooms, while recounting fun tales of childhood escapades, holiday romances and many many family members called Mario.

“With eye-watering scenery at every turn, and mouthwatering food throughout (and a glass of homemade wine never too far away!) Giovanna takes us along for the ride on a beautiful Italian escape that encompasses travel, history, food and family.”

Amanda Stavri, ITV’s Commissioning Editor, Reality said: “We are thrilled to have Giovanna on board to take us on an Italian adventure as she discovers more about her family history and explores the wonderful scenery and immense food that Italy has to offer.”