Wreck: Watch first trailer from new BBC Three comedy thriller

A first trailer from new BBC Three comedy horror Wreck has been revealed.

Wreck is a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard The Sacramentum cruise ship.

A teaser shares: “The series follows 20-year-old new recruit, Jamie, as he infiltrates the 3000 strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister. She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and vanished mid charter.

“Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the tribes within the staff: the theatre kids, the mafias and the low-paid workers. For this overworked and underpaid crew, life below deck can be an odyssey of partying and excess… and they remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth.”

Wreck will start on BBC Three on Sunday, 9 October at 10PM.

All episodes will be available to watch online on iPlayer from the same date.

Those on the cast are Oscar Kennedy (Ladhood) as Jamie, Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars) as Vivian, Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses) as Danny, Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You) as Karen and Jodie Tyack (The Window) as Pippa.

Joining them are new faces Louis Boyer as Sam, Anthony Rickman as Olly, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Diego Andres as Jerome, Peter Claffey as Cormac, Miya Ocego as Rosie, Warren James Dunning as Beaker, Ramanique Ahluwalia as Lily and Alice Nokes as Sophia.

More on: BBC Wrecked TV