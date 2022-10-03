The Walk-In cast revealed for new ITV drama

New drama series The Walk-In airs this week on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new drama tells the true story of how a Neo-Nazi plan to kill an MP was foiled by an inside man.

A teaser shares: “It’s a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions – What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed?”

THE WALK-IN EPISODE 1. Pictured:STEPHEN GRAHAM as Matthew Collins.

Written by Oscar nominated and BAFTA award-winning screenwriter, Jeff Pope, the five-part series stars Stephen Graham.

The Walk-In 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Walk-In:

Stephen Graham plays Matthew Collins

Shvorne Marks plays Brenda

Andrew Ellis plays Robbie

Bobby Schofield plays Matt

Dean-Charles Chapman plays Jack

Christopher Coghill plays Chris

Leanne Best plays Alison

Jplayson Flemyng plays Nick

Ezra Watson plays Garron

Ryan Mcken plays DS Donkor

Josie Prenger plays DC Buckley

Watch The Walk-In on TV and online

The new series of The Walk-In broadcasts from Monday, 3 October at 9PM on ITV. The series has five episodes which will air weekly.

Alternatively, you can watch episodes online on ITV Hub.

A teaser shares: “Forced to flee the UK and go into hiding in the 1990’s when he became a mole from within the BNP, Collins returned to Britain to make a new life for himself. The drama focuses upon Collins and his work to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins.

“We’ll see him identify a Far Right Neo-Nazi group marking itself out with a youthful clean-cut image, hell bent on creating race war. His modus operandi is to infiltrate such organisations by running moles, or walk-ins, with the goal of publishing information online about their activities to expose and fracture them.

“In spite of repeated attempts he wasn’t able to break into this particular group. Consequently, they continued to grow in strength relatively unchecked until the horrific murder of an MP Jo Cox brought their potential into sharp focus and they became the first Far Right organisation to be banned by the government since the Second World War.

“Although the marches and the social media posts stopped Collins knew the group would only have been driven underground and that he had probably lost all chance of getting information from within. Until one day in March 2017 when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member. A mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP.”

