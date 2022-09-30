The Great Game: First look trailer from new Sky original drama

Sky has released a first look at upcoming new original drama The Great Game.

The eight-part series explores the high stakes of the golden yet merciless football transfer market.

Dropping in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW this November, you can watch a first trailer below…

A teaser for the new series shares: “Billionaire deals, ruthless characters, dream locations and nail-biting negotiations, the football transfer market is one of the most exciting moments in the entire football season and this dramatization delves behind-the-scenes of the dark and glamorous market through the eyes of protagonist, Corso Manni.

“Discredited by false accusations, Corso has gone from being the golden boy of ISG, Italy’s largest football agents’ company, to a pariah. With the help of young agent Marco Assari, Corso begins to rebuild his career by competing against his ex-wife Elena De Gregorio and her father Dino De Gregorio, for the lucrative signing of football champion Quintana and young talent Antonio Lagioia.

“An unexpected game of alliances and betrayals takes shape with the arrival on the scene of Sasha Kirillov, an experienced agent of the Russian company Plustar, who is determined to win the Italian football market and the prestigious signings held by ISG.”

The Great Game will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK in November.

