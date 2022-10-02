tellymix
Antiques Roadshow tonight - Queen Victoria brooch, Bram Stoker book, Rolex GMT-Master

Posted by Josh Darvill
Fiona Bruce meets a Highland Games commentator with an impressive collection of artefacts.
Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (2 October 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees Fiona Bruce and the team at Brodie Castle & Estate, Morayshire.

Tonight, Fiona Bruce meets a Highland Games commentator who has brought along a collection of items including a weighty shot put, a heavy hammer and a brooch presented by Queen Victoria in 1848.

Ceramics expert Serhat Ahmet uncovers a brush pot found at the bottom of the sea, while Matthew Haley takes a closer look at a book by Bram Stoker that was discovered in a charity shop.

Marc Allum gets to grips with a gigantic painting that once graced the walls of a hotel in Inverness, and jewellery expert Susan Rumfitt is wowed by a beautiful art deco diamond brooch.

Gordon Foster challenges Fiona to put three pieces of Scottish designer jewellery in order of value, while Lee Young comes face to face with a three-legged ceramic toad, and Richard Price casts his expert eye over a Rolex GMT-Master with a hefty price tag.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 6:15PM on BBC One tonight, 2 October 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 44th to air overall – continues Sunday nights. Next weekend’s episode will see the team head to Clissold Park in Stoke Newington.

