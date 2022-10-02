Fiona Bruce meets a Highland Games commentator with an impressive collection of artefacts. Credit: BBC/Robert Pereira Hind

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (2 October 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees Fiona Bruce and the team at Brodie Castle & Estate, Morayshire.

Tonight, Fiona Bruce meets a Highland Games commentator who has brought along a collection of items including a weighty shot put, a heavy hammer and a brooch presented by Queen Victoria in 1848.

Ceramics expert Serhat Ahmet uncovers a brush pot found at the bottom of the sea, while Matthew Haley takes a closer look at a book by Bram Stoker that was discovered in a charity shop.

Marc Allum gets to grips with a gigantic painting that once graced the walls of a hotel in Inverness, and jewellery expert Susan Rumfitt is wowed by a beautiful art deco diamond brooch.

Gordon Foster challenges Fiona to put three pieces of Scottish designer jewellery in order of value, while Lee Young comes face to face with a three-legged ceramic toad, and Richard Price casts his expert eye over a Rolex GMT-Master with a hefty price tag.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 6:15PM on BBC One tonight, 2 October 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 44th to air overall – continues Sunday nights. Next weekend’s episode will see the team head to Clissold Park in Stoke Newington.