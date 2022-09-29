Stacey Solomon to front Christmas crafting special on BBC One

Stacey Solomon will front a one-off Christmas crafting show on the BBC this festive period.

Provisionally titled Craft Your Own Christmas with Stacey Solomon, the one hour special will air on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

A teaser shares: “Stacey Solomon, with a little help from her family and friends, is showing us how to have the most magical Christmas ever without breaking the bank, sharing tips on how to make hand-made gifts and decorations that cost next to nothing – but mean so much more than anything you can buy from the shops.

“There will be tips and hacks galore for a homemade holiday, as Stacey transforms a barn next to Pickle Cottage into a Christmas grotto to host a festive party for her local community heroes.”

Stacey said: “Christmas is one of the most magical times of the year! There’s no better feeling than giving someone the perfect gift, especially when it’s one I’ve made at home with my little helpers. DIY gifts mean so much more and save a bit of money too, as do hand-crafted decorations which we love making for our tree.

“I can’t wait to share my Christmas gifting and decorating tips and tricks with everyone at home, helping make this Christmas extra special without breaking the bank.”

The BBC has also confirmed a new series of Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out as part of a new season of Factual and Arts content across the BBC.

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said: “The brilliant Stacey Solomon is back, not only with a third series of Sort Your Life Out but also a Christmas crafting special where she shares her tips on how to have a magical home-made Christmas that won’t break the bank.”