Dreaming Whilst Black TV series to air on BBC Three in 2023

Dreaming Whilst Black will come to BBC Three in 2023.

The full six-part series of the hit web show follows a one-off TV pilot in 2021.

Dreaming Whilst Black is co-written by Adjani Salmon and Ali Hughes with Salmon also starring in the lead role. It is co-produced by A24 and Big Deal Films.

A teaser shares: “Loosely inspired by real life events, Dreaming Whilst Black follows aspiring filmmaker Kwabena (Adjani Salmon) in and out of reality as he tries to make it in “Babylon.”

“The problem is he’s broke, Black and born into a Jamaican family who wishes he was an accountant.”

Co-creator, writer and star of Dreaming Whilst Black Adjani Salmon said: “When we made the web series we wanted to be “di bes ting pon di intanet.” With all the support we now have, we want to make “di bes ting pon BBC TV,” pun intended.”

Tanya Qureshi, Head of Comedy at the BBC commented: “We are sure it won’t come as a surprise that BBC Comedy wanted to take this wonderful project to series. Its success and recognition speaks for itself.

“It is a testament to the work that Big Deal Films and co-writers Adjani and Ali have done, that it has attracted such a strong partner in A24. We can’t wait to bring the series to UK audiences later next year.”

Co-Executive Producer Dhanny Joshi, Big Deal Films added: “We are thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Kwabena’s story in creative collaboration with A24, BBC Comedy and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew. The response we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover the Dreaming Whilst Black pilot is one of the most deeply rewarding experiences we’ve shared.

“To hear viewers express how the show made them “feel seen” has been inspirational, and we’re so grateful to the team at BBC Comedy and A24 for making the series a reality.”

Dreaming Whilst Black will be broadcast on BBC Three and iPlayer in 2023 and further casting details will be announced in due course.

More on: BBC TV